Mother Of The Suspect Who Killed A Manicurist Pleads For Her To Turn Herself In

The woman who reportedly fled the scene after fatally running over Las Vegas nail salon manager Ngoc Nhu Nguyen with her car has been identified and the suspect’s mother is pleading for her to turn herself in.
“You can’t run, baby,” Sharon Whipple said in an attempt to persuade her daughter on ABC’s Good Morning America on Sunday. “You cannot run. You have to come forward, baby.”
Krystal Whipple is wanted on felony charges of murder, robbery, and burglary, according to court records. She was first identified as a suspect on Thursday, one week later, after her mug shot and some of the surveillance video was released to the public. The lead homicide investigator for the Metropolitan police department, Lieutenant Ray Spencer, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that they are considering “all possibilities to include the fact that she may have left town.”
"We are going to put an an extraordinary amount of resources into this to make sure that the person, the outstanding suspect, is held accountable for it," Spencer told ABC News.
.@ABCNews EXCLUSIVE: The mother and grandmother of the suspect who ran over and killed a manicurist plead for her to turn herself in. @TVMarci has it all. https://t.co/WDWWNgRuos pic.twitter.com/lBWNxMTV7G— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 6, 2019
The death of Nguyen has been ruled a homicide after police released surveillance footage showing Whipple running over Nguyen on December 28, 2018 as she attempted to stop her from leaving without paying. “She and I both ran outside to stop her after her credit card had been declined and she was trying to drive away,” Nguyen’s longtime boyfriend, Sonny Chung, told the Daily Beast. “But she continued to drive toward my wife. I tried to stop the car with my hands, but she just kept moving.” The car Whipple was driving was a rental that was reported stolen last month. Investigators later found it abandoned.
Nguyen’s family has started a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses and help support her family. According to the page, Nguyen was a single mother of three daughters who would regularly work 12-14-hour days, seven days a week in order to support her family and put her kids through college.
Nguyen’s daughters have spoken to the press since their mother’s death. “Our mom was really loved by the community here,” Anne Trinh said to ABC News. “It's very traumatizing.”
Sharon Whipple, joined by her own mother, expressed a tearful apology to Nguyen’s daughters, saying, “I’m so sorry you lost your Mom. I couldn’t imagine how you feel. I hope you find it in your hearts to forgive my daughter and my family.”
