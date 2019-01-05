It Was Only A Matter Of Time: Drake Unveils His Very Own Champagne Brand

It’s been a long time coming for Champagne Papi, but Drake has finally released his own Drizzy-brand bubbly.
The rapper’s new luxury Champagne brand is called Mod Sélection Champagne. The label produces Réserve Champagne and Rosé Champagne, and each bottle clocks in at $300 to $400.
Mod Sélection was front-and-center last week at Drake’s New Year's Eve party in Hollywood, according to TMZ, but he has given Mod Sélection a test run or two since the label was first introduced in the fall — a few bottles even made an appearance at his 2000s-themed birthday bash in October.
Drake has never shied away from luxuries like high-end wine and spirits, and Mod Sélection, which comes in a handcrafted, engraved bottle, definitely fits the bill. The Champagne is produced in Vallée de la Marne in the Champagne region of France, and it officially hit stores in the United States and Canada last November. It is distributed through Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits, and Drake himself introduced the Champagne in a short video for Southern Glazer last month.
“The product is great, the presentation is great, and hopefully the representation is great, as well,” Drake said, pointing at himself with a smile. “I think the full package is there.”
Even though it’s only one week into 2019, Drake’s already been creating buzz. Along with the release of Mod Sélection, his rekindled feud with Kanye West has been making headlines — back in September, Drake followed Kim Kardashian West on Instagram, which West did not take kindly to. Drake has also been stirring up some controversy for a possible collaboration with Chris Brown, which he teased at in an Instagram post of him and Brown captioned, “2019 cook up… Aubreezy.”
