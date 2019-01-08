High Paying & Hiring: These Are The 5 Best Jobs In America

4 of 6

“ Dentist ”

Many people may be scared of the dentist's chair, but the job is repeatedly ranked as one of the very best. And while dentists have always been necessary, today they are even more in demand due to the popularity of cosmetic procedures (such as teeth whitening). And, with a comfortable salary and a good work-life balance, it's not altogether surprising that this is a job lots of people want.



The median salary for dentists is $151,440, and the unemployment rate is just below 1%. What's more, there has been a steady rise in employment in this industry, and this trend is expected to continue.