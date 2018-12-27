Sephora's After-Christmas Sale Is Here — & These Are The Best Deals

The gifts have been opened, the wrapping paper has been put away, and now we're officially ready to count down to the new year, pop open the champagne, and wear that sparkly dress that's been sitting in our closet since September.
But before we let the holiday season go, brands are giving us an excuse to linger in the joyful spirit for just a little longer with some of the biggest sales of the entire year. And joining the party this week is Sephora, with an after-Christmas sale special of 20% off already marked-down items. All Beauty Insiders have to do is enter the code "TWENTYOFF" when they make a purchase in store or online through January 1st.
So, if you're looking to treat yourself after all that holiday stress or want to cash in on that Sephora gift card from grandma, here's your chance to save big. From skin-care sets to best-selling lipsticks, there are hundreds of items on sale, with some even 50% to 70% off with the extra discount. Find our top picks, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.