Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Is Dating The Man Who Saved Her Life

Bethenny Frankel appears to be dating Paul Bernon, a film producer, per her most recent Instagram. Bernon and Frankel have been a rumored couple since October of 2018, when People reported that the couple was dating. Frankel, a Real "housewife" and businesswoman, posted a photo of herself with Bernon in the Dominican Republic, where they celebrated Christmas.
"Bye bye Dominican Republic. What a beautiful country of beautiful people," Frankel captioned the photo. She added a #healingretreat for effect.
Bernon is a film producer with titles like Best Kept Secret and Drinking Buddies under his belt. Most recently, he produced the films Hearts Beat Loud (with Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons) and A Kid Like Jake. He is apparently the man who "saved" Frankel's life back in December, when she suffered an extreme allergic reaction to fish.
Advertisement
Frankel apparently had had a reaction to fish in a bowl of soup. She was briefly unconscious before she was taken to the hospital and given treatment. "911 & EPI saved me," Frankel wrote on Twitter. "I’ll never not carry an #epipen." She later remarked to a fan that her boyfriend has saved her life.
RHONY fans, meet Bernon, a master film producer and saver of lives:
Advertisement