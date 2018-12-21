These Are The Merriest Christmas Day Food & Drink Deals

For those who celebrate Christmas, December 25 can be one of the merriest days of the year. However, it also has the potential to completely wear you out. Waking up early to see what presents Santa brought, spending a lot of time with some of your more exhausting family members, and staying up late to watch the best movies of the season can all put you in need for a mid-day pick-me-up. Luckily, this Christmas, you can get just that for free or at a discount.
Ahead, find several spots where you can get free coffee and discounted treats this Christmas. The freebies and deals will help you power through your holiday fatigue and get you back to actually enjoying this jolliest of days.
Applebee's:
All December long, Applebee's is offering Jolly Rancher Vodka Drinks for $1. Many locations of the chain will be open on December 25, so depending on where you are, you could take advantage of this $1 deal on Christmas. Call your nearest location to check its Christmas hours before going to get the deal
Chipotle:
Chipotle will not be charging a delivery fee on any orders over $10 now through January 7, 2019, as part of its college bowl game-themed Free Delivery Bowl deal. Chipotle is closed on Christmas Day but most locations will be open on Christmas Eve and on December 26.
Coolhaus:
Now through December 26, get 20% off online Coolhaus orders with the coupon code "MERRY18." Customers can also visit the Coolhaus Scoop Shops in Pasadena and Culver City now through December 24 to get $1 off the Special Holiday Sammie.
Cumberland Farms:
From 8 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Day, customers can stop by any Cumberland Farms location for a free signature coffee. Choose any sized Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee, hot or iced.
Sheetz:
This convenience store chain will be offering customers a free cup of coffee on Christmas Day from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. This deal will also be offered from 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 4 p.m. on New Year's Day.
