Director Adam McKay is making a career out of turning events in recent American history into cheeky, star-studded movies designed to entertain and educate. His 2015 movie The Big Short found its subject matter in the 2008 financial crisis. Between the action, actors like Margot Robbie gave brief explainers on gnarly finance topics so laypeople could understand the facts that led to the housing mortgage meltdown.
With Vice, out December 25, McKay turns his gaze to the partnership forged between Vice President Dick Cheney and President George W. Bush. "The vice presidency is a largely symbolic role. However, if we came to a different understanding. I can handle the more mundane jobs — overseeing bureaucracy, military, energy, and foreign policy," Christian Bale's Cheney explains in the trailer. The movie explores Cheney's instrumental role in shaping the American political landscape during the years he was vice president.
Like The Big Short, Vice stars Steve Carrell and Christian Bale. This time around, those actors look far different. Here's how the actors compare to their real-life counterparts.