Woody Allen's Alleged Former Teen Girlfriend Comes Forward

When watching Manhattan, one of Allen's films in which he begins a relationship with a teenager, Engelhardt wrote in a manuscript of her unpublished memoir: "I cried through most of the movie, the dawning of realization slowly settling in as my greatest fears crept to the surface. How could he have felt this way? How was our partnership not something more than just a fling? We had shared such a special bond right from the start, something magical, and now here was his interpretation of me and us on the big screen for all to see in black-and-white. How could he deconstruct my personality and our life together as if it were just some fictional creation for art house fatheads to pore over?"