Kelsey Berreth, a 29-year-old flight instructor from Colorado was last seen in public on November 22nd at a Safeway grocery store. She spoke with her mother, Cheryl, by phone twice that day and then – silence. Cheryl, who lives in Idaho, reported Berreth missing on December 2.
Now, police are searching the home and barn of Patrick Frazee, Berreth's fiancé and the father of her one-year-old daughter. Frazee has told investigators last saw Berreth when he picked up their daughter on Thanksgiving Day and that he received a text from her on November 25. Her employer, Doss Aviation, also received a text from Berreth's phone that day, saying she would not be at work the following day. At the time the text was sent her phone was pinged in Gooding, Idaho.
Frazee has not publicly stated why he didn't report Berreth missing earlier.
However, his attorney released a statement saying, in part, “Patrick Frazee continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the missing person investigation of Kelsey Berreth. Mr. Frazee’s cooperation includes interviews with law enforcement, voluntarily releasing his phone to be searched by law enforcement, buccal [swabs], and photographs."
The Teller County Sheriff's office told CBS4 that the search of Frazee's home could last three days. At this time police are treating this as a missing person's case and encourage anyone with information to call the Woodland Park Police at 719-687-9262.
