A 21-year-old American woman studying abroad in the Netherlands was stabbed to death by her male suite-mate who had allegedly harassed her in the past, according multiple to reports. Sarah Papenheim, who was from Andover, MN, moved to the Netherlands two years ago to study psychology at Erasmus University in Rotterdam.
According to Dutch news outlet AD, police were called to Papenheim's apartment after hearing loud screaming and when they arrived, they found her in a pool of blood. Although the suspect has not been named by police, he is reportedly a young man who would "harass Sarah regularly," the victim's mother, Donee Odegard, said. Odegard told KRCTV that her daughter said "her roommate has been acting strange." The man has been arrested but has not yet been charged.
Advertisement
"I told her she needed to get out of there, that he seemed dangerous. But she told me, 'No mom. I'm his only friend and he won't hurt me.'" Papenheim was allegedly attacked when she went to the apartment to get her clothes.
Papenheim was a talented drummer and was scheduled to play a blues show in Minneapolis next week, according to the Washington Post. “She lived for drumming, but she also wanted a steady career and was extremely interested in psychology [with an emphasis in studying] suicide, for which she lost her brother,” Odegard told the Post. Her son died by suicide nearly three years ago. “My only two kids, and I’ve lost them both,” she said.
AD reports that there will be a benefit concert in Minnesota to raise money to return Papenheim's body to the United States. A GoFundMe campaign is also raising money to help the family with funeral costs.
Advertisement