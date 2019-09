Now That We Love K-Pop & K-Beauty, This Website Is Introducing Us To Korean Fashion

Established designers are also benefiting from K-culture’s rabid global fanbase. Lyst found in its Year in Fashion report , which tracked more than 100 million searches from 80 million shoppers all over the world, that K-pop boy bands like BTS and EXO and women K-pop stars like CL and Park Bom are “major global influencers” who drive trends. For example, when BTS member Suga wore a checked shirt created by Virgil Abloh, searches for the designer went up 120%. After Moschino’s creative director named K-pop singer CL one of his muses , searches for the brand catapulted sales. Camila Clarkson, Lyst’s communications manager, says this is just the beginning, and K-pop will continue to inspire and dominate fashion trends next year. Here’s hoping Suggesty and other K-fashion newbies can ride that wave.