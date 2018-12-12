You Can Now Buy Girl Scout Cookie-Flavored Coffee At Dunkin'

Dunkin', our favorite one-word fast java joint, has once again partnered with the Girl Scouts of America to bring us the cookie drinks of our dreams, and this time, there's even a new flavor. From now through spring 2019, you can get your morning coffee packed with one of three classic Girl Scout cookie flavors: Coconut Caramel, Thin Mint, and the brand-new Trefoil Shortbread, featuring a buttery, toasted flavor. Our inner Girl Scout is so stoked.
The flavorings will be available in all Dunkin' coffee drink offerings: hot and iced coffee and espresso drinks, including cappuccinos and lattes. They've even upgraded their espresso machines, so you can get cafe-quality espresso drinks at your local Dunkin'.
If you're jonesing for the actual cookies, DD wants to be your one-stop shop. Select Dunkin' locations all over the country will also be opening their doors to Girl Scout troops to sell their famously addictive cookies. You can score your box (or several boxes) of your favorite cookies at any participating Dunkin' store on weekends during the month of February 2019. We're prepared for sweet deliciousness next year.
