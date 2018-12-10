Meghan Markle's Royal Coach & Trusted Aide Is Reportedly On Her Way Out

A different type of changing of the guard is going down at Buckingham Palace. Samantha Cohen, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's private secretary and chief of staff, is set to leave her role, People reports. Cohen, former assistant and private secretary to Queen Elizabeth and former press spokeswomen for the monarch, replaced Prince Harry's private secretary Ed Lane Fox back in September, but was helping Markle even before her wedding.
All in all, Cohen has spent 17 years with the royal family, and was nicknamed "Samantha the Panther." Most recently, Cohen was in charge of Prince Harry and Markle's October tour in Australia, and helped the Duchess establish a role and purpose within the monarchy, which reportedly included teaching her royal etiquette.
Her departure isn't a huge blow since Cohen's role as the couple's right-hand woman was apparently always expected to be temporary, but those close to the situation told People they had hoped she would take on the role permanently. Plus, Markle's former assistant Melissa Touabti also recently left her role, suggesting things are mildly in flux for the newest royal family across the pond.
Luckily, Cohen won't be saying goodbye too soon. She's expected to stay on until the royal baby is born this spring, and will oversee hiring her own replacement. Plus, it's not like people who want up close and personal access to the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in short supply.
