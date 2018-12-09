Feel that? We’re all a little more confident now that Mercury is direct and picking up steam, but the week starts off on a more serious note with a waxing moon in Capricorn. This somewhat restrictive energy will last until Monday night at 6:39 p.m. EST, when it moves into Aquarius that evening. We’ll inspired to study up on a subject we're passionate about then share our learnings with others until Thursday. That morning, at 7:39 a.m. EST, the moon enters Pisces, pushing us straight into our feels!
Also on Thursday, Mercury moves houses, changing the way we communicate with each other. This movement, paired with the moon's placement, could leave us feeling a little vulnerable until Saturday morning, when we'll endure a void of course moon period from 6:49 a.m. EST to 7:44 p.m. EST. Plan to chill all day, since VOCs are a time where it’s harder to get things accomplished (luckily, Saturdays were made relaxing anyway). On Saturday evening, the moon will break out that funk and enter action-oriented Aries!