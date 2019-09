Kidding aside, Pine will move to TV in short order, appearing i n the TNT miniseries I Am The Night, created by Sam Sheridan and directed in part by Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins . In the series, Pine, fresh off his movie Outlaw King , plays reporter Jay Singletary, who finds disgrace while pursuing a story about Dr. George Hodel (Jefferson Mays), a Hollywood doctor who was suspected of being the Black Dahlia's killer. Jay returns to the case when he hears about a young woman named Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), who is being raised by her adoptive mother Jimmy Lee (played by Golden Brooks) in Reno, Nevada. Fauna happens to be the granddaughter of the very doctor who derailed Jay's journalism career.