Michelle Obama & Meghan Markle Bonded In London

Two great forces collided recently: Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, met Michelle Obama, former First Lady and current author of the memoir Becoming. According to People, the two women met privately in London, where Obama is currently on a book tour for Becoming. The two, who have some things in common, given the way they were both thrust into the spotlight courtesy of their husbands, reportedly discussed feminism and how to implement it globally.
Kesington Palace also confirmed to The Evening Standard that Markle attended a book event of Obama's, where the former First Lady spoke with writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
Obama, who has met Prince Harry before during visits to England, recently told Good Housekeeping that she hopes Markle won't feel rushed in her her role.
"The pressure — from yourself and from others — can sometimes feel like a lot," Obama said. "There’s so much opportunity to do good with a platform like that — and I think [Markle] can maximize her impact for others, as well as her own happiness, if she’s doing something that resonates with her personally."
Given that Markle is currently expecting, she has plenty of reason to take her time. Plus, she has her whole life to set up charity funds, organize events, change the world, and, eventually, write her own tell-all memoir.
