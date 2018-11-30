The Legal Battle Against Dr. Luke Now Includes Kesha & Lady Gaga's Texts, Katy Perry & Becky G

The battle against Dr. Luke (Lukas Gottwald) started in 2014, when Kesha Rose Sebert filed a lawsuit against the music producer. In the intervening four years, the legal battle has only grown in size, pulling many other people into its orbit.
On November 30, the plot thickened as Dr. Luke and Kesha's respective arguments were made public. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this included the publication of a text exchange between Lady Gaga (Stefani Germanotta) and Kesha in which the latter alleged that Dr. Luke raped Katy Perry (Kathryn Hudson).
Perry has been involved in the case since June of this year, when released court documents revealed that Kesha was using a text exchange with Lady Gaga to state that Dr. Luke raped Perry. Perry name only came out because Dr. Luke subpoenaed Lady Gaga after his legal team claimed she supplied heavily redacted messages to bolster Kesha's case.
"Dr. Luke's counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha. This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke's counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request, a deposition date from Lady Gaga," his legal team wrote in July 2017. Geaga's team responded to say that, at most, the pop star was an "ancillary witness" to the case, and that Dr. Luke was dragging her name into the case solely to get attention from the press.
The news of the text messages comes on the heels of another lawsuit, this one from Becky G, née Rebbeca Marie Gomez. As Billboard first reported, Becky G, a 21-year-old star known best for her song "Shower," is suing Core Water, a beverage company, for lack of compensation for her work as an promoting influencer. In the suit, she claims that Gottwald, who used to preside over her label (Kemosabe Records), pressured her to accept the contract with Core. Gottwald also happens to be the co-founder of Core Water.
