The Legal Battle Against Dr. Luke Now Includes Kesha & Lady Gaga's Texts, Katy Perry & Becky G

"Dr. Luke's counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha. This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke's counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request, a deposition date from Lady Gaga," his legal team wrote in July 2017 . Geaga's team responded to say that, at most, the pop star was an "ancillary witness" to the case, and that Dr. Luke was dragging her name into the case solely to get attention from the press.