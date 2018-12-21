The Best TV Episodes Of 2018 & Where To Stream Them Now

If choosing the the best TV shows of 2018 was difficult, narrowing down the best TV episodes of the year is impossible. We’re talking about thousands upon thousands of hours of television. But, we still had to try, right?
We picked out the episodes that we’ll all still be thinking about, tweeting about, and obsessing over well past New Year’s Day 2019. That means everything from bubbly network sitcoms to dark HBO dramedies are in the mix. These are the episodes you need to watch ASAP to truly understand 2018 television.
And, if you missed one of these episodes, we also direct you to the exact place you can stream it right this second. We hope your Hulu, Amazon, and Netflix subscriptions are up to date, because you’re going to want to see these.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.