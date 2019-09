Victoria's Secret Just Announced A Massive Beauty Sale — On Everything

Think about the last time you walked into a Victoria's Secret . Maybe it was the 'Buy 5, Get 2 Free on Thongs' sign that pulled you in. Or perhaps you had to swing by for your fifth consecutive bachelorette party this year (will they ever end?!). Regardless of why you were there, chances are you took a quick stroll through the beauty section, picked up that purple Love Spell body mist, and spritzed it on your wrist — for nostalgia's sake, of course.