Victoria's Secret Just Announced A Massive Beauty Sale — On Everything

Think about the last time you walked into a Victoria's Secret. Maybe it was the 'Buy 5, Get 2 Free on Thongs' sign that pulled you in. Or perhaps you had to swing by for your fifth consecutive bachelorette party this year (will they ever end?!). Regardless of why you were there, chances are you took a quick stroll through the beauty section, picked up that purple Love Spell body mist, and spritzed it on your wrist — for nostalgia's sake, of course.
If you're still a sucker for those sugary, sexy scents that bring you back to your first training bra, Victoria's Secret just announced a huge BOGO beauty sale. From now through December 11, both online and in stores, when you buy one VS beauty product — a sparkly body lotion or a matte liquid lipstick — you'll get a second, lesser-priced product for free, when you use the offer code 'GET1FREE' at checkout.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.