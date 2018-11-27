Bode Miller's Newborn Son Is Helping His Family Heal

Bode Miller and his wife Morgan Beck Miller will forever be healing after tragically losing their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, in a drowning accident in June. But in October, they welcomed a son, Easton Vaughn Rek Miller, just one month after their late daughter would've turned two years old.
The former Olympic skier and professional beach volleyball player have been very authentic about their experience losing a child after she fell in a neighbor's pool, in the hopes of educating other parents so it won't happen to them.
"You always hope that what you're doing is [helping]. I think there was some catharsis to it as well," Miller told the Today Show in a new interview. "We wanted to try and affect change."
With the arrival of baby Easton, the Millers are experiencing some joy after enduring so much sorrow over the past six months.
"There's a blessing to being so busy in a way. Your days go by really slow because there's just a lot a stuff and the kids. That kind of emotional strain is still there," he said. "But then the months just fly by. I think any parent can relate to that. It's unbelievable. It's been six months since we lost Emmy and then, at the same time, seven weeks already for Easton."
And while they know they have a long road ahead of them, Miller says he is starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel.
"I think we see the path forward a little bit, it's kind of just keeping going and trying to stay positive," he said. "But yeah, it's not easy. I don't think it gets that much easier."
