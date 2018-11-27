You Can Pay Someone To Instagram For You At This Swiss Hotel

Today in unnecessary and exceedingly over-the-top social media news: For a limited time, if you stay at Ibis Switzerland hotels in Geneva or Zurich, you can hire a "Social Media Sitter" to document your vacation, as part of an aptly named service called Relax We Post.
The service allows you to disconnect from your phone and enjoy the present moment whilst paying someone to photograph and post your picture-perfect life on Instagram for you. Who said you couldn't have the best of both worlds?
Relax We Post's site has a variety of sitters to choose from, each with different areas of expertise, including fashion, fun, wanderlust, and art. An important stipulation to note, though: All posts must feature the hashtag #postedbysocialmediasitter, so as not to fool your followers into thinking that the content is coming straight from your own thumbs.
Advertisement
According to the service's terms and conditions, AccorHotel's Relax We Post service has been ongoing for a month and can still be booked between now and November 30, with prices starting at $90/day for a stay between December 1 and 2.
Here is a promotional video (that is honestly pure comedy) explaining the necessity of the feature. Should you find yourself swimming in Switzerland with a martini in one hand and cat-eye sunglasses in the other, it's okay — you can hire someone to hold your phone for you. Because if you didn't post a photo of the Alps, were you really there?
Advertisement