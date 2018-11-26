If you've been waffling over whether or not to shop on this Cyber Monday, we have the push that will have you fishing for your credit card out of your bag as fast your fingers will move. That's because Ulta Beauty just announced its cyber flash sale and the savings are so insane — we're talking half off brands like Benefit and Urban Decay — it would be borderline criminal not to at least check it out over your lunch break.
There are over 180 deals when you click over to Ulta Beauty right now, including bestsellers from Urban Decay, MAC, Benefit, and BareMinerals — but you'll also get free shipping on any order over $35, plus a bonus $10 off any purchase of $50 or more, when you use the code CYBERMON18 at checkout.
Shop it on your own or find a handy guide to our favorite deals from the sale ahead. Either way, we recommend speedy shopping, because the savings will disappear tomorrow, Tuesday, November 27, at exactly 12 p.m. PST.
