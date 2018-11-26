Mika Brzezinski & Joe Scarborough Had A Secret Thanksgiving Wedding

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough may be a media power couple— the “Brangelina of the political-media in-crowd”— but they would prefer to be left alone. On Saturday, the co-hosts of Morning Joe were married in a secret ceremony, according to Vanity Fair.
The pair went all-out in hiding the upcoming wedding. In July, there were rumors that they would be getting married in Nantucket in the spring. Instead, Brzezinski and Scarborough made reservations under friends’ names, and chose a date after Thanksgiving so most people would be out of town. Brzezinski reportedly wore a hotel robe over her gown on the way to the ceremony.
Advertisement
Since the start of their relationship, the couple has kept their relationship private, rarely appearing together in public and never discussing it on air. “Everything we do is exposed, and everything felt exposed every step of the way, so we want this to be private until it’s over.” Brzezinski told Vanity Fair. The host also said they wanted to keep the wedding “small and simple and not what you expected from Mika and Joe.”
Their wedding was the first ever to be held in the National Archives, a fitting location for the MSNBC stars. They exchanged vows in front of the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights. The ceremony was officiated by Representative Elijah Cummings, and attended by around 40 guests.
"We made the decision a year ago to dramatically change our lives and have a low-key existence,” Scarborough told Vanity Fair, “The more time we can spend with our family, the happier we are.”
The only hint about the upcoming wedding was an Instagram post from Brezinzki captioned “Should I kiss the frog?” On Monday, the couple's friends shared photos from the wedding; and Brezinzki, true to her previous post, kissed a frog.
Advertisement