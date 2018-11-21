Story from News

New Documentary Will Show Never-Before-Seen Evidence In Death Of Sandra Bland

Leah Carroll
Photo: Courtesy of HBO.
On July 10, 2015, Sandra Bland was arrested for a minor traffic violation in Texas. Three days later she was found hanging from a noose in her jail cell.
Bland's story — the story of a politically engaged, vibrant 28-year-old Black woman who died in police custody for reasons nobody can make sense of — is now the subject of a documentary called Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland. The film examines Bland's controversial death and features never-before-seen evidence that points to a racially motivated cover-up and murder. We also hear from Bland herself in the form of footage from the passionate "Sandy Speaks" vlog she kept while alive. What emerges is a portrait of a funny, enlightened young woman who addresses everything from police brutality to natural hair.
Bland's death started a movement. Now we get to meet the woman behind it.
Say Her Name debuts on Monday, December 3 at 10 p.m. ET exclusively on HBO and will be available on HBO GO and HBO On Demand.
