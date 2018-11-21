Here's How You Can Get Discounted (Or Free) Food On Black Friday

So, they've finally got you. All those Black Friday ads lured you out of your food coma and into the chaos that is this dubious commercial holiday. That, or you can't handle another minute at home with your family after Thanksgiving, and there's only so many meals in a row at which you can eat reheated stuffing and gravy. Whatever your reason for being out and about, you may as well save money on food too.
Here we've gathered many of the chain restaurants and a few local hot spots that have advertised free food, drinks, and discounted items for intrepid shoppers. If your fave isn't on the list, you might want to check with them, as they might also be on this bandwagon and just forgot to tell us about it.
It's important to stay hydrated while shopping, isn't it? Black Friday is "Bring Your Own Cup Day" at the convenience store, which means you can bring in a cup (or bowl, or bucket) of any size (under 10" diameter and food safe) and fill it with a Slurpee for $1.49.
Barnes & Noble
Begin shopping for and with your literary friends, and grap a cup of Starbucks together, since it's BOGO until 10 a.m.
Caribou Coffee
It's going to take a lot of caffeine to get through this day, which is why it's so nice of Caribou to offer a small Coffee of the Day or Cold Press Coffee for just $1.
The Cheesecake Factory
Your generosity will be rewarded with two free slices of cheesecake when you buy a $25 gift card for a "friend" (or your later self) in store or online.
Coolhaus
DoorDash
Come to think of it, maybe you'd better stay home with the fam after all. DoorDash has an incentive for you to order in, too: Participating restaurants, including Wendy's, Applebee's, Wingstop, and Chick-Fil-A will give the first 15,000 customers on "Black FryDay" a free order of fries.
Dunkin'
Apparently this is also National Espresso Day, so Dunkin' is offering extra shots of its new espresso in any drink for $.50. Also, you can get to a participating restaurant for free if you're one of the first 25,000 customers to use the Lyft code SipDunkin from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. (for a ride up to a $10 value, so don't get any smart ideas).
Brooklyn residents, if you're willing to commit, this South Williamsburg restaurant has a novel concept for you: For $249, you can have a plate of fried chicken every day for the next year (that's a $7,300 value for anyone whose arteries and palate could handle eating there every single day). You can also buy all-you-can drink beer for a year for the same price. This sounds dangerous.
Skip the leftover turkey sandwiches and have something a little more creative at one of these shops. It'll earn you a free cookie on Black Friday. You can also get a free sandwich on Cyber Monday if you buy a $25 gift card.
Nektar Juice Bar
On Friday morning until 11 a.m., anyone who downloads the mobile app from this California chain can buy one, get one free, according to People.
Chicagoans have lucked out in the coffee deal department, as they can get a free small cup of Stan's House Blend or Dark Roast coffee at all 10 locations until noon.
