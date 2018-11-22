Unfortunately, however, everything goes awry after Charlie, Gadi, Kurtz & Co. manage to foil Khalil’s plan. While Charlie assumes she is done with her undercover work now that the threat has been neutralized, Kurtz decides to go bigger. He wants Charlie to return to Khalil and become his permanent partner, therefore placing the actress right next to the most powerful person among the spymaster’s enemies. Gadi decides to override Kurtz’s orders and tells Charlie to instead seduce Khalil that evening. Then, when he is “vulnerable” — aka passed out after sex — the team can eliminate the terrorist. All Charlie has to do is remove the batteries of her locator when the time is right. The actress-turned-asset, who has clearly fallen for Gadi, is infuriated he is willing to sexually exploit her in such a demeaning way.