Stop Everything: Ulta Beauty's Black Friday Deals Are On

Ten percent off on Black Friday? Meh, you can keep it. Because when Ulta Beauty — a retailer already famous for its killer sales — does Black Friday deals, it's the stuff of discount legend. The brand announced today the details of this year's offerings, and true to form, it does not disappoint.
Among the brands featured: IT Cosmetics, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Proactiv, Tarte, and more, with many products and gift sets available at just half the price. What's more, for online shoppers who spend $60 or more, the beauty emporium is also throwing in a very giftable laser-cut makeup bag in either gold or silver and filled with nine Ulta Beauty products.
There's a lot to love, but in the interest of sparing our bank accounts and honing in on the biggest deals available, we combed through the sale's offerings and picked the very best. From hair tools that practically never go on sale to a luxurious makeup brush available at 75% off, click ahead to check out all our picks.
