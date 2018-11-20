"Joseph," who's clearly on a mission of his own, invites Charlie to Athens with him for a few days. This should've been a huge red flag for Charlie given she has no idea who this man is, and it's more than a little weird that he's been following her. But I get it. Weird or not, his mysteriousness and incredibly hot, so Charlie joins him. He asks her to wear a bold yellow dress on their "date," and he takes her to the Acropolis, where things start to heat up between them. Unfortunately, just as quickly as their date gets good, it ends and Charlie is left confused wondering if she misread the situation after going in for a kiss and Joseph coldly pulling away.