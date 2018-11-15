North Carolina law enforcement, in conjunction with the FBI is asking for the public’s help as the search for missing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar enters its second week. The reward for information in her disappearance now stands at $30,000.
The teenager was last seen on the morning of November 5 in her front yard at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton, NC. Neighbors reported seeing Aguilar being forced into a stolen green SUV by a man wearing all black with a yellow bandana. An Amber Alert was issued that day. The SUV was found abandoned on November 8.
The FBI has released surveillance footage that captures a man walking near Aguilar’s home immediately before her abduction and hope that someone might recognize him. Investigators have also urged the public to be on the lookout for any changes of behavior — missed appointments, absence from work, failing to answer texts or phone calls — that a person might exhibit after committing an abduction.
While making the appeal to the public for help, law enforcement also stressed that rumors being spread on social media about the teen's disappearance have made their search increasingly difficult.
"We need these rumors stopped," said Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill "It makes it harder to find Hania."
Aguilar is Latinx, about 5 feet tall and weighs about 126 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a blue shirt with flowers on it and blue jeans when she was taken. She is an eighth grade student at Lumberton Junior High School. Anybody with relevant information is encouraged to contact the tip line at 910-272-5871.
