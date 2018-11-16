Up until the strangeness begins to occur, Alice had been consumed by her quest to become a "top girl" on the site FreeGirls.Live. Everyone on the site seems to have a strategy for amassing a following. Some of the cam girls paint themselves in glitter; others are into lace and BDSM. Alice's brand is stunts. In each square of her wall calendar, Alice records the "theme" of that day's cam session (some include "date night" and a week devoted to the seven deadly sins). In the first scene, for example, she fakes her own death. The repercussions of the suicide stunt are twofold: She climbs in the ranks to position 53, and she can draw a direct connection between violence and arousal in the hearts of her fans. Yum.