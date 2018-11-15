These Are The Most Popular Baby Names For The Next Decade

If you happen to give birth to a little human, chances are that many worries will cross your mind: Will they be kind? Will they be safe? Will they get made fun of for their name?
The rise of popular culture has greatly influenced baby names over the last few years. Ever met a baby named Khaleesi? Naming a child is a lot of pressure, but Nameberry.com has compiled a list of the baby names they expect to be popular in 2028 — a whole decade from now. That kind of foresight is possible not from time travel, but an algorithm that tracked the trajectories of all the names in the United States over the past 10 years using social security data.
The top 25 list for girls includes many traditional favorites like Charlotte, Amelia and Emma, but are now joined by some trendy newcomers — Harper, Aria and Sofia. The boys' list as a whole has more new entries like Mateo, Maverick and Lincoln to join the standard favorites of Liam, Noah and Oliver.
If gender-neutral names are more your jam, Nameberry's crystal ball says that Avery, Quinn, Sawyer, Parker, Nova and Charlie will rise in popularity by 2028. Check out the list below for some human, cat, dog, turtle and plant name inspiration.
Predicted Popular Girls' Names in 2028:
1. Charlotte
2. Amelia
3. Harper
4. Emma
5. Olivia
6. Evelyn
7. Mia
8. Aria
9. Ava
10. Sofia
Predicted Popular Boys' Names in 2028:
1. Liam
2. Mateo
3. Maverick
4. Noah
5. Lincoln
6. Lucas
7. Henry
8. Theodore
9. Jaxon
10. Oliver
If these aren't satisfying you, you can browse the complete list of 1,000 names, which includes monikers like Majesty, Tiberius and Pepper.
