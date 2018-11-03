Simone Biles Slayed Like A Superhuman At The World Gymnastics Championships

After taking a year off following her turn as a member of the 2016 Olympic gold medal-winning team, “The Fab Five,” the four-time Olympian returned full-force to the mat and, to put it mildly, she absolutely slayed.
Biles became the most decorated gymnast in world championships history, man or woman, after winning four golds, a silver, and a bronze medal at this year’s events held in Doha, Qatar. For her Saturday performance, Biles, 21, took gold on the floor exercise and bronze on the balance beam making her the first woman in 30 years to win a medal in every single event. Previously, she’d snagged gold in the team competition, all-around, and vault, as well as a silver medal on the uneven bars.
Advertisement
When you have more World gold medals than ANYONE EVER. #DohaGym2018 ????????????? pic.twitter.com/qUcf3sXrDA— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) November 2, 2018
Even more inspiring than her shattering world records is the fact that she did it while in immense pain. Less than 24 hours before the qualifiers Biles went to the hospital for a kidney stone, which she affectionately nicknamed “The Doha Pearl.” Still, sans painkillers, she managed to dominate and eventually snag the six medals, bringing her career total to 20, according to Sports Illustrated.
View this post on Instagram
what a night... so many emotions... less than a year since I got back into training so I try not to be too hard on myself. Although I still placed 1st and MADE HISTORY I’m not entirely pleased with my performance. I’m still trying to find my confidence. But I won’t give up ? I’m proud of myself! —> now onto finals
Like every amazing athlete, though, Biles remains convinced she can do even better going forward. “What a night...so many emotions...less than a year since I got back into training so I try not to be too hard on myself. Although I still placed 1st and MADE HISTORY I’m not entirely pleased with my performance,” she wrote on Instagram, ahead of the finals. “I’m still trying to find my confidence. But I won’t give up.”
Simone Biles, we stan.
Advertisement