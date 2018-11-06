Welcome to A-Listed, where we take you inside the mansions, shacks, apartments and houses (remember that elementary school game, MASH?) of Hollywood's elite. Okay, fine, so there are probably not going to be too many shacks in the mix. What there will be, however, are hefty price tags, eccentric decor, insane swimming pools, and occasionally, some tabloid-worthy gossip about your favorite celebs.
From Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, celeb couples seem to be taking the plunge on moving in together. In our world, cohabitation with an S.O. is a classic money-saving move, but in Hollywood, two incomes tends to just mean bigger houses with even fancier amenities. Not that we can really blame them for indulging.