Alec Baldwin Is In Custody After Punching A Man Over A Parking Spot

The NYPD has confirmed to Refinery29 that Alec Baldwin was arrested in New York City on Friday. The actor reportedly punched a 49-year-old man after the two got into a dispute over parking. Baldwin is currently in custody waiting to be charged.
The autumn has not been kind to Alec Baldwin, who last appeared in the news for claiming he was set up by journalists during #MeToo when a former co-star told him she had been contacted by journalists.
"She goes, 'Alec, they called me and they said that a wardrobe person said you sexually molested me and that you constantly had me sitting on your lap, and they asked for comment,'" he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I go, 'My God, what did you say?' And she said, 'I told them it was ridiculous, that you never groped me.' I just remember thinking in that moment, 'Wow, they're looking for people. This is a fire that needs fresh wood, and they're coming for me.'"
A rep for Baldwin did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
