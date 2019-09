Feel-good holiday films are as much a part of the season as red Starbucks cups or black leggings. And Netflix really wants to be a part of the tradition. Last year, A Christmas Prince went viral and proved that the streaming site might have what it takes to be the next Hallmark. This year, Netflix has a slew of new Christmas titles , the most exciting of which is The Christmas Chronicles, which is coming to the streaming site on November 22.