Feel-good holiday films are as much a part of the season as red Starbucks cups or black leggings. And Netflix really wants to be a part of the tradition. Last year, A Christmas Prince went viral and proved that the streaming site might have what it takes to be the next Hallmark. This year, Netflix has a slew of new Christmas titles, the most exciting of which is The Christmas Chronicles, which is coming to the streaming site on November 22.
Starring Kurt Russell as not-your-typical Santa Claus, The Christmas Chronicles follows the tale of a brother and sister who accidentally cause Santa to crash his sleigh. Of course, this means the two of them now have to save Christmas.
While the plot is standard holiday fare, Kurt Russell’s rock-and roll Santa (“here for one night, and one night only”) is here to steal the show — and to convince the non-believers that Santa is real. This isn't far off from Bad Santa (2003), which revolved around a con man who accidentally had to take up the mantle of Santa Claus. While Russell's Santa is the real deal, he's equally rebellious. Christmas Chronicles is a clever combination of Elf and Bad Santa, with the addition of elves that look like Furbies.
The film co-stars Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Darby Camp, and was directed by Chris Columbus (who directed the first Harry Potter film). With fast-paced sleigh chases and clever quips, it’s going to be a holiday comedy for the whole family.
