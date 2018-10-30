These Men Get Real About How To Be Good Allies To Women

In the past year, definitions and cultural understandings of feminism, allyship, and gender equity have evolved. Today, sexual harassment, assault, and privilege are increasingly entering dialogues. And still, amidst these shifts, some men have felt unfairly targeted by the #MeToo movement. However, for every one who has felt alienated and attacked, there are also men who are committed to and fighting for change alongside women. In light of these substantial cultural shifts, there has now arisen a crucial question: What does it actually look like to be a man, a feminist, and an ally?