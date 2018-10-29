How To Pre-Order The New iPad Pro Apple Just Announced

Update: Pre-orders for the new iPad Pro start today and arrive in stores on November 7. As suspected, the home button has been removed from the iPad Pro and features many of the display upgrades already on iPhones such as the edge-to-edge screen and Face ID. According to Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, the new iPad Pro has a 90% faster processor and longer battery life than the previous generation and will be available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch models starting at $799.00 and $999.00 respectively.
This story was originally published on October 29, 2018, and has been updated.
Apple is rumored to be announcing a new iPad Pro at their October 30 event in Brooklyn. As anticipation builds, you might be wondering how you can get your hands on the latest piece of Apple tech without it selling out first.
Advertisement
If the Apple rumor mill is accurate – and they get it right pretty often – then we can expect some noticeable upgrades to the iPad Pro. If it stays in line with previous iPad releases, there will be a 10.5 inch and a 12.9 inch model. The last generation of iPhone saw the removal of the Home Button, so its removal from the new iPad seems likely. There is also talk about a new, upgraded Apple Pencil being released at the same time. For those looking to use the iPad Pro for design work, this along with the ability to output video to a 4K display, is big news.
So, now that you have more reasons to get excited and want the new iPad Pro for yourself, how do you get your hands on one? The pre-sale date hasn't been announced, but when it is, here are some tips for how to be ready.
Set A Reminder
This might go without saying, but sometimes days sneak up on you. We've all spent half of Tuesday thinking it's Wednesday. Set a reminder so it's one less thing to think about.
Pre-Order Online
First things first: If you want to get the new iPad Pro the day it launches, you might be able to get it in stores, but you're better off pre-ordering it online. If past Apple sales are any indicator, the initial batch of new iPad Pros could sell out quickly, especially if you're looking for one of the introductory models that isn't one of the high-end configuration. Accessories like the Apple Pencil and the keyboard have also been backordered for weeks in conjunction with previous iPad releases. So if you're looking to get all three, pre-ordering online is definitely the way to go, though there's a chance you'll still end up waiting several weeks if you miss the initial sale.
Advertisement
Consider The Apple Store App
You can pre-order through the website or through the Apple Store app, which some swear by as being more reliable during heavy traffic. You can save items as "Favorites" which will help you find it faster on the pre-order date. When your on the product's Summary page, select the heart to favorite it. It will then appear under "My Favorites" in your "Account" tab. If you're not sure which will be more reliable between the website and the Apple Store app, double your chances and have them both open.
Make Sure Your Payment Details Are Up-To-Date
The last thing you want is to miss out on getting your new iPad Pro because your credit card details are outdated. It's worth double checking, especially if you don't make regular purchases through the App Store or iTunes. The same goes for your shipping details. Take the time now, so you can save valuable time later. To make sure your Apple Pay is set up with the correct credit card, go to Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay.
Now, there's nothing standing between you and pre-ordering the next iPad Pro ... except for the release date.
Advertisement