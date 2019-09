How To Pre-Order The New iPad Pro Apple Just Announced

First things first: If you want to get the new iPad Pro the day it launches, you might be able to get it in stores, but you're better off pre-ordering it online . If past Apple sales are any indicator, the initial batch of new iPad Pros could sell out quickly, especially if you're looking for one of the introductory models that isn't one of the high-end configuration. Accessories like the Apple Pencil and the keyboard have also been backordered for weeks in conjunction with previous iPad releases. So if you're looking to get all three, pre-ordering online is definitely the way to go, though there's a chance you'll still end up waiting several weeks if you miss the initial sale.