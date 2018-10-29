WWE Evolution, the first all-female pay-per-view event of the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., was filled with career-defining stunts, glimpses of stars to come and nostalgic victories.
And in the main event, Ronda Rousey defeated Nikki Bella and retained her Raw Women's Championship title.
Of course there's always a winner and a loser in these events, but this wasn't simply a fight between two ordinary women — Bella, a former Diva's Champ and veteran WWE performer faced off against a UFC Hall of Famer and Olympic judo medalist — it represented the past and future of WWE's women's division. And, in a disheartened post-match interview with WWE.com, Bella implied that she might not quite fit in with where the division is headed. "I just feel like the Divas era is officially over," the Superstar said, alluding to the period of time in which she and her sister, Brie, rose to prominence as the Bella Twins, a duo known as much for their looks as for their wily in-ring style. (WWE officially retired the term "Diva" in 2016 and started referring to female performers as Superstars, the same title given to male performers.)
But, Bella didn't end the interview on a totally hopeless note. She went on to suggest that although she might take a break from WWE following her defeat, a personal reinvention (and rematch with Rousey) may be in her future. "I'm done, but you know what? With Ronda, it's not over," she said. "When I come back here, I'm going to be a brand new woman that every woman in this women's division will need to fear."
As for Brie, she has yet to confirm whether she'll take a hiatus, too. Her husband and fellow WWE Superstar, Daniel Bryan, may still need her ringside assistance. One thing Brie made clear, however, is that she stands with her sister. "It's still a Bellalution," she stated in the same, nodding to the Bella Twins' role in the overall evolution and development of the women's division.
Although Bella's statement may come as a surprise so soon after her main event match, this won't be the first time she has taken time off as a performer. In 2017, she stepped away from wrestling due to neck injuries. She and Brie made their comeback as a tag team on Raw, one of WWE's weekly TV shows, this past September. Only time will tell how long Bella is away from the ring this time around, but if the following quote, which she posted on her Instagram this morning, is any indication, she won't be gone for long: "You may see me struggle, but you'll never see me quit."
