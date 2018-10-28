Born Paulette Williams in Trenton, New Jersey, Shange was the eldest of four children born to an acclaimed surgeon and professor of social work. While her family encouraged excellence in academia, they also fostered a strong interest in the arts. Family friends included Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, and W.E.B. Du Bois. Shange graduated from Barnard College and the University of Southern California, earning both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in American studies.