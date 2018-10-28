The First New Hershey’s Kiss In 10 Years Is Here & It’s A Marshmallowy Winter Dream

With Halloween just around the corner and the long, cold winter months coming up right behind it, it’s probably safe to assume that we are in prime candy-eating season right now. And, with that, it’s only appropriate that Hershey’s is releasing a new flavor of its iconic chocolate kisses: the Hot Cocoa Kiss.
The Hot Cocoa Kiss — the candy brand’s first new seasonal flavor in 10 years — has a sweet marshmallow crème center encircled by a “rich hot cocoa plume,” according to a statement from Hershey. Combined, these flavors are meant to mimic the flavor of a cup of hot chocolate.
Hershey will also be re-upping its tried-and-true classic seasonal flavors like Candy Cane Kisses and regular Kisses in holiday-tinged foils.
The Hot Cocoa Kiss is a limited edition flavor, so if you want to try it, you’ll need to get them sooner rather than later. (According to Delish, they go on sale November 1.) Should you indulge, you can rest easy throughout the winter with the knowledge that you have a lot of options when it comes to hot cocoa. Whether your ideal hot chocolate comes in cup or Kiss form — or, you know, both — is up to you.
