2018's cast-Tiffany-Haddish-in-everything challenge will be continuing into 2019 if Billy Eichner has anything to say about it. The actress joined the comedian on Billy On The Street in a segment released today that follows the pair as they frolic in search of the perfect cast for the Hocus Pocus remake . While we don't know much about the status of the film, Eichner knows diversity is key. He and Haddish should definitely play two of the witches, but that leaves a third slot for the perfect non-white, non-heterosexual human to seal the deal. It's called...Wokus Pocus.