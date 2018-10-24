2018's cast-Tiffany-Haddish-in-everything challenge will be continuing into 2019 if Billy Eichner has anything to say about it. The actress joined the comedian on Billy On The Street in a segment released today that follows the pair as they frolic in search of the perfect cast for the Hocus Pocus remake. While we don't know much about the status of the film, Eichner knows diversity is key. He and Haddish should definitely play two of the witches, but that leaves a third slot for the perfect non-white, non-heterosexual human to seal the deal. It's called...Wokus Pocus.
"Hey guys, it's Billy and I'm gay," the video begins.
"And I'm Tiffany Haddish and I'm Black," Haddish adds. The two then take to the New York City streets to ask strangers the question we most need them to answer: "I'm gay, she's Black, what do you bring to the table?"
Luckily, the twosome stumble upon a number of diverse options. A Chinese witch! A bisexual witch! A Colombian witch! Straight white dudes need not apply.
Unfortunately, however, they were unable to officially wrangle the heads they needed to make Wokus Pocus a reality, so we have to leave that up Disney Channel. The company revealed back in 2017 that a remake was happening, but so far no progress has been announced. The good news? There's a four-and-a-half minute audition tape for them to check out below:
