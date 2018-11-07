The Apple product rollout has become its own yearly milestone: What is fall without the release of new Apple products?
With a whole new generation of Apple products on the market like the new iPhone XS, we are pretty excited. Sure, we love that the latest generation of iPhone has up to 256 GB of storage – but, honestly, we're just as excited to pick out a new phone case. There are just so many possibilities! Maybe it's just us, but choosing a new phone case feels the same as when we used to pick a new custom ringtone. If you ask us, the new case is half the fun of getting a new phone.
Click through to check out our favorite cases.