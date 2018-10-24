In July 2016, Starbuck announced an exclusive partnership with Italian baker Rocco Princi. Since then, Princi Cafés and Bakeries have been opened up inside the Starbucks Roasteries in Seattle, Shanghai, and Milan, and two standalone Princi locations have opened their doors in Seattle and Chicago. Next up for the two brands is New York City.
In a few weeks, a free-standing Princi location will open its doors at 1633 Broadway in Manhattan's bustling theater district. As with the other locations, the store will serve freshly baked breads, pastries, pizza, and desserts all inspired by the recipes of Rocco Princi himself. Guests can also expect seasonal salad and sandwich offerings, starting at around 11 a.m. each day. Additionally, there will, of course, be Starbucks coffee, including the exclusive Princi Blend.
Before the official opening next week, you can take a virtual tour of the first Princi location to hit New York City with the photos ahead.
Correction October 24, 2018: An earlier version of this story stated that the first New York City Princi location would open on Thursday, October 25. Since the story was published, Starbucks has pushed back the opening date.