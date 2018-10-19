In the Oxygen special, the district attorney, an investigator for the public defender's office, and multiple police officers reveal they all got divorced within five years of the trial. The long-term consequences of working with serial killers wasn't explored on the hit Netflix series, but could easily be a major plot line in season 2. “When I get back to the motel after doing his interview I had problems. I had problems that would begin to carry over, where I had flashbacks of those crime scenes,” Douglas says about his time spent with Kemper. And if that intense Mindhunter finale was any indicator of what nightmarish encounters are on the horizon, Ford better buckle up for some crazy flashbacks.