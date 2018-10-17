Cardi B Asks TMZ To Stop Reporting On Her Baby & Spreading Lies About New Music

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Cardi B called out celebrity gossip site for trying to publish erroneous information about her music. Per the post, TMZ wanted to write that Cardi's next song would be about Nicki Minaj, with whom Cardi has a history. Cardi took to Instagram for a since-deleted fact-checking post.
"Dear TMZ..." the post begins. Cardi first points out that the website follows her with her daughter even though she doesn't want her daughter photographed. "With fame comes crazy people, stalkers, and psychopaths," Cardi writes, "so I want to protect my child."
She then accused TMZ of spreading "fake" information about her on its "blog" — one of the best recent blog-related burns. "Ya constantly got me on ya blog spreading fake shit about me without doing ya research," she says. She concludes by advising TMZ to go report on the "actresses" it used to focus on.
The photo accompanying the post is a screengrab of a fact-checking conversation between someone listed as "Charlie (TMZ)" and someone who is presumably Cardi's publicist. The contact says that TMZ is going to publish a story about Cardi's upcoming song, which will "take a shot" at Nicki Minaj. In the conversation, the publicist refutes the claim, saying, "Your sources are liars."
Cardi previously said that the highly-publicized disagreement between herself and Minaj at NYFW this September was related to Minaj liking Tweets about Kulture.
See the full deleted post, below.
Just saw this on @iamcardib gram and I got one thing to say to @TMZ ... GET OFF HER ?? ... ???? #CarryOn #CardiB #YallMessyAsFuc pic.twitter.com/D11XpLefUT— LadyBug? (@mzflyness79) October 17, 2018
