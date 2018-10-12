These New S'well Bottles Are Destined To Put A Spell On Harry Potter Fans

Some sacrifices we make for the environment are hard, but the advent of beautiful water bottles has made saying no to the disposable plastic kind so much easier. The latest collection of S'ip by S’well bottles is taking our beverage consumption from responsible to magical. Starting Monday, these playful bottles will be coming out in Harry Potter designs.
As they're catering to adults, the bottle's designers opted for the most sophisticated nods to the Harry Potter franchise possible: a tan bottle with the Hogwarts crest, a black Hogwarts Quiddich bottle that looks like it's from the poshest prep school lacrosse team, a navy blue bottle with house crests that resemble a Ralph Lauren print, and a white bottle with Harry's signature round glasses and scar. We love it when we can be simultaneously geeky and cool. You can still go full-volume geeky at home, where you can use those Williams Sonoma Harry Potter aprons and spatulas, or those magic wand makeup brushes.
Speaking of cool, S’well claims the double-walled insulation of these stainless steel bottles helps keep drinks cold for 24 hours, or hot for up to 12 hours. The 15 oz. bottles go for $19.99 online at sipbyswell.com, until they sell out. (Why the torture, S’well? Just keep making them!)
Unfortunately, that kind of fancy material isn't dishwasher safe, so it would be a good idea to buy one of their pretty bottle brushes as well. Unless you've figured out how to use a cleaning spell instead.
