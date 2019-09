Emswiller, a sound technician on the film which features Hanks as the title character, Mister Rogers (real name Fred McFeely Rogers), died after falling off the roof of a building. CBS News , and other local news outlets , report that the Emswiller experienced a medical condition during a break, which contributed to his fall off of a balcony. The possibility of a heart attack is being considered by officials on the scene. The crew was filming at an apartment building in the Pittsburgh suburb of Mount Lebanon, its second day shooting at the location. The Associated Press reports that Hanks was on set during the fall. In a statement to Refinery29, Sony and TriStar Pictures wrote that they are "investigating the matter."