Tragedy hit the set of Tom Hanks' new Mister Rogers biopic, You Are My Friend, on October 11. A crewmember, identified as James Emswiller, died following an incident while filming, The Associated Press reports.
Emswiller, a sound technician on the film which features Hanks as the title character, Mister Rogers (real name Fred McFeely Rogers), died after falling off the roof of a building. CBS News, and other local news outlets, report that the Emswiller experienced a medical condition during a break, which contributed to his fall off of a balcony. The possibility of a heart attack is being considered by officials on the scene. The crew was filming at an apartment building in the Pittsburgh suburb of Mount Lebanon, its second day shooting at the location. The Associated Press reports that Hanks was on set during the fall. In a statement to Refinery29, Sony and TriStar Pictures wrote that they are "investigating the matter."
"This is a devastating tragedy and the studio is investigating the matter," the statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Jim’s loved ones, friends, and colleagues.”
Emswiller, 61, worked on dozens of sets over the years, even taking home an Emmy for his contribution to the sound mixing in HBO's biopic Bessie. At this time, Hanks nor the studio has responded to the news of the crewmember's death. Refinery29 has also reached out to Hanks' team for comment.
This story has been updated with additional reporting.
