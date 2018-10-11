Is There An Ina Garten & Antoni Porowski Collaboration In Our Near Futures?

Think it's hard to make vinaigrette? It's really not. This is my favorite lemon vinaigrette, and it couldn't be easier! #BCprotips #CookLikeaPro Combine 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice, 1/2 cup good olive oil, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper in a small glass measuring cup and whisk until combined.

