A White Woman Called The Cops On A Black Man Babysitting Two White Children

This week, a white woman called police on a Black man while he was babysitting two white children in Georgia.
The woman first stopped Corey Lewis, 27, in a Walmart parking, demanding to speak to the 6-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl. When Lewis declined, the woman followed him across the street to a gas station, called the police, and continued to pursue him as he drove to his home.
The 911 call was released today. In it the woman tells the dispatcher, "I see this black gentleman with these two little white kids and my...so I just had a funny feeling." She later asks if she should follow Lewis as he leaves the gas station. She's told no, but does so anyway.
Lewis, who owns a childcare and mentoring business called Inspired By Lewis, and was wearing a fluorescent green shirt bearing the company's logo at the time of the incident, recorded what happened next on Facebook live. As he pulled up to his home, he was met by a Cobb County police officer who said he needed to check on the children's welfare.
In the video, Lewis says he's being followed and harassed to which the officer responds, "I've heard."
The woman who called the police was waiting out of sight down the road while the officer spoke to Lewis and the children. The confrontation was calm and ended without incident but the officer did ask the children to get out of the car, and asked if he could check in with their parents, David Parker and Dana Mango.
When Parker and Mango received the call they were shocked. Mango was at first convinced it was prank. And on Tuesday, Parker told the New York Times that Lewis is a family friend.
“It just knocked us out of our chair," he said. "We felt horrible for Corey.”
The incident comes after a string of similar cases in which police have been called on Black people for golfing, barbecuing, canvassing, selling water, swimming in public pools, and taking a study break on Ivy League campus.
On his website, Lewis explains that he is pursuing a master's degree in child and adolescent development. He told the New York Times that he wouldn't let the incident derail his career and that he would continue to work with children.
Towards the end of the Facebook video the officer asks Lewis if he is recording.
He responds, "I'm letting the world know, like, what's really going on. It's 2018. I can't even step out into the community without being profiled."
This story has been updated to include the 911 audio.
