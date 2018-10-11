Busy Philipps Opens Up About The Aftermath Of Her Abortion At 15

In Busy Philipps' upcoming memoir, This Will Only Hurt A Little, she reveals that she had an abortion at just 15 years old, Page Six reports.
At the time, Philipps was dating a serious boyfriend. When his mother learned about her pregnancy, Philipps writes that she was told that it was selfish to have an abortion. "You're going to murder a baby," the mother told Philipps. Philipps' parents, on the other hand, found out she was pregnant after reading a diary entry, and her mother "just supported and loved me," she writes.
As it turns out, Philipps had a school trip to the Vatican in Italy following her abortion, and on the day that would have been her due date, she met Pope John Paul II. The Pope made the sign of the cross and spoke to her in Italian, which she interpreted as a sign of forgiveness.
"I never told this story publicly... I haven’t even told people I’m very close with," Page Six reports she wrote. "It doesn’t work for me without getting the absolution I needed. And from the only person in the world who could give it to me: the Pope in Rome."
Earlier this month, Philipps shared an Instagram photo in support of Christine Blasey Ford, revealing that she was raped at age 14, just a year prior to this incident. "I feel like it’s, politically whatever you believe, I feel like it’s a real moment of reckoning for women that we have, sort of collectively, carried this burden for so long and it’s time to share it and let it out," Philipps told Ellen about the post. "It was hard. And really scary."
In Philipps' book, which is out on October 16, she will go into detail about both of these stories.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
